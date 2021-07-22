Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,085 ($27.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,255.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

