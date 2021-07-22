Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 574,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

