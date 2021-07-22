Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Asure Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

