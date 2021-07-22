Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

AY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 441,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

