Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.15. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $4.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $13.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,740 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

