Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 540 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 500.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $65.83 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

