Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.05% of Atlassian worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 334.52 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.81.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

