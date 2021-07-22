Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.81.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 328.59 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

