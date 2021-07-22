Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

