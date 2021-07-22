Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $195.00 at Evercore ISI

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.46.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $159.51 on Wednesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.39.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,290. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.