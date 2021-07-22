Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Azimut Exploration stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,253. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

