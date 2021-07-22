Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 151,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,879. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

