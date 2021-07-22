Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,276. The firm has a market cap of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

