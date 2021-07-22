Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $14.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 20,815.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

