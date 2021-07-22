Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.59. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1,347 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $930.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

