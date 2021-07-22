Band Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00015554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $174.14 million and $31.00 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00821743 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

