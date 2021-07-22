Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $39.36 on Monday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

