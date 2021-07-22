Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BMRC opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

