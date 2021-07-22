Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

AFRM stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

