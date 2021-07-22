Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.20. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

