Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

