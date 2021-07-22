Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 72.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

