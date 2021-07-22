Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,959 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCT opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

