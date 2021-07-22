Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,433 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of The Manitowoc worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

