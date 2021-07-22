BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. BankFinancial has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

