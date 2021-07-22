Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Shares of BANR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,382. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

