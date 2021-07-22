Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.14%.

BHB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,133. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $430.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.