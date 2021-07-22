Barclays PLC Acquires 15,897 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of CECO Environmental worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $259.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

