Barclays PLC Acquires 7,767 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $388.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

