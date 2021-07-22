Barclays PLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,877,000 after buying an additional 225,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $81.56 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.85.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

