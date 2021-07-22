Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VPG opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $488.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $37.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

