Barclays PLC Purchases 12,943 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Security National Financial worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Security National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $171.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $122.66 million for the quarter.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

