Barclays PLC Raises Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $310.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

