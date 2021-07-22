Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 156.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IES were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IES by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.