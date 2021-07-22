Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.50 ($2.93).

MRO opened at GBX 152.45 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.87. The stock has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68).

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

