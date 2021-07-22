Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

