Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.