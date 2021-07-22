BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 43,695 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12.

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00.

BGNE stock traded up $15.11 on Thursday, hitting $321.73. 227,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,258. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $204.17 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BeiGene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

