Benchmark Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $102.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

