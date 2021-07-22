Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €109.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €84.20 ($99.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €92.12.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

