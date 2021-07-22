Berenberg Bank Reiterates CHF 451.90 Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 420 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 423.09.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.