Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Position in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRU opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

