Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUA stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

