Berkley W R Corp Acquires New Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

PRSR opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

