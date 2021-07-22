Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 49,696 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,712,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,258,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,814,000.

Shares of NYSE:MON opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

