Berkley W R Corp Buys New Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $17,010,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

