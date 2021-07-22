Berkley W R Corp Buys Shares of 25,000 Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

BOAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

