Berkley W R Corp Invests $243,000 in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

