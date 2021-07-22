Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth $267,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,031,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crucible Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

