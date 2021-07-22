Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Shares of TCACU opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

